Despite some damage, Zachary Cheer Academy, 4948 Rankin St., opened its doors to utility linemen needing a place to stay.
Hurricane Ida damaged a small section of the gym’s metal roof, peeling the metal back and getting water on the gym floor and mats.
But the community helped. The Zachary Fire Department was able to roll the metal down some and hold it in place with sandbags, gym owner Jessica Stott said. A roofing company followed and tarped the damage. The floor and mats have been cleaned and dried.
At that point Stott turned to the gym’s communication app and asked the cheer families if they wanted to make snack bags and collect water and other supplies to deliver to the Springfield area. Stott owns a camp on the Tickfaw and knew about the damage in the Springfield area.
The next morning, one person responded, “You have space. Can we house lineman?”
From there, Stott changed plans and reached out on Facebook.
Response was quick from the gym families and from Zachary.
She said managers for the electrical linemen were calling and asking how many people they could house.
And the community provided supplies. Air mattresses and food were gathered. Home Depot gave the gym trash cans and other supplies. The YMCA provided showers for the linemen and Police Chief David McDavid escorted them there last night. Other Zachary businesses have helped, Stott said.
About 40 people stayed in the gym Sept. 2. On Sept. 3, they are expecting about 100. But the numbers are constantly changing.
“The community is unbelievable,” Stott said.
Most of the people have been from Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware.
One of the men from Philadelphia turned 38 on Sept 3. His wife contacted the gym and Stott was planning a surprise for him, complete with cake.
Several families of linemen responded to gym posts, pointing out they were cheer families also. One lineman who stayed Sept. 2 is from Georgia. He took a photo of the gym’s banners and sent it to his daughter. His daughter responded with excitement that he was spending the night in an All Star Cheer gym, which is the same program she competes in. Stott was planning to send some gym apparel to the family.
Stott said the experience has been humbling.
She and her husband, an administrator with Grace Nursing Home, were supposed to leave for an anniversary trip to San Antonio this week. She said as she realized how many people were having to evacuate, she didn’t feel they should make the trip. Then this opportunity to help came up and Stott said it all fell in place. She said she felt God’s hand in it and the realization of the work led her to tears.