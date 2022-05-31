The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from May 20-26:
Javezz Dunn: 23; 5798 Prescott Road, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Kandarlyn Kirk: 33; 10247 Dundee Drive, Baker; theft
Kerstein Mullen: 33; 14620 Forest Grove Ave., Unit C, Central; simple criminal damage to property, violation of protective orders, simple burglary, domestic abuse battery and improper telephone communication.
Victor Torry: 19; 3329 Leesburg Ave., Baton Rouge; fugitive warrants through East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office
Nicholas Weaver: 23; 4114 Florida St., Apt. 11, Zachary; domestic abuse battery – child endangerment and domestic abuse battery
Gabrielle Wiley: 26; 1352 Loop Road, Jonesville; theft
Larry Williams: 29; 2080 N. Lobdell Blvd., No. 1002, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Kaley Wilson: 42; 5688 McCoy Barnes Road, Baton Rouge, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Jordan Wrights: 22; 4530 Avenue C, Zachary, seven counts remanded by the court