Zachary softball team set for 2021
Zachary High School recently announced the members of the 2021 Lady Broncos softball team.
Team members include Kayli Adams, Bailee Avants, Cameron Bly, Kaelyn Cooper, Jaelyn Cooper, Sam Deshotel, Michaela Doiron, Nyla Doiron, Megan Dousay, Laney Eisworth, Carley Fudge, Haley Gleason, Madden Gleason, Kinley Hood, Arturia Jenkins, Kayden Labouliere, Taylor Landry, Anna Lewis, Madison Martin, Taylor Palmer, Alexis Richard and Abi Richard.
Swim team tryouts planned
Zachary High School swim tryouts are planned for July 28 at Fennwood Hills Country Club.
Incoming seniors are at 8 a.m., followed by incoming juniors at 9 a.m. and incoming sophomores and freshmen at 10 a.m. Swimmers must be able to perform three of the four strokes and complete a 500-yard freestyle in 9:30.
Safety measures will include a series of health questions and temperatures will be taken. 6-feet social distancing will be observed. Spectators may attend but must stay outside of the gates and maintain social distancing.
Contact coach Julié Peveto with questions at julie.peveto@zacharyschools.org.
Coronavirus testing planned
Southeast Community Health Systems will conduct free coronavirus testing from 9 a.m. until noon July 24 at Advantage Charter School, 14740 Plank Road, Baker.
If you have preregistered for the test, arrive at 9 a.m.; with an ID so on-site staff can verify the registration. Preregistration packets are available at City Hall.
For people who did not preregister, on-site registration will be available until 11 a.m.
