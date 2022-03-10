The costs for new utility meters as well as sewer usage fees will go up for Zachary residents soon.
The city council introduced an ordinance March 8 raising the prices to offset increasing costs. It will be formally adopted at a later meeting.
“The charges for the actual physical meters and the equipment that goes into the ground has risen — in some cases, 200%,” City Attorney John Hopewell told the council.
The charge for installing a new natural gas meter will now start at $1,240 and go up to as much as $2,950, with the cost varying based on the meter’s size. The rate is currently $650 inside city limits and $750 outside, according to the city’s website.
Water meter installation will range from $550 to $3,225.
New sewer taps will now cost a minimum of $800, something the city currently prices at $450. And sewer rates will be $18.20 a month for customers inside city limits and $24.10 for those outside — an increase of about $2.50.
Mayor David Amrhein said the city’s sewer department’s annual revenues have fallen about $500,000 short recently. The extra $2.50 should cut that amount to about $250,000, he said.
The meeting was the first for Bruce Thornton, who Gov. John Bel Edwards recently appointed to the District 4 seat, which was vacated by former Councilman Hunter Landry. Thornton will hold the seat for the remainder of Landry’s term; an election for the full term will take place in November.
The matter fell to Edwards because the council failed at a special meeting last month to agree on appointing any of a handful of candidates who were interested in the temporary gig.
In other business, the council scheduled two workshops. At the first, set for 11:30 a.m. March 23, the council will hear from a consultant who is preparing maps and other information to help the city with the redistricting process necessitated by population shifts revealed in new census data.
Hopewell said the biggest change is that District 3’s population grew by more than 30%.
The second workshop will be April 6, also at 11:30 a.m. It will focus on pay and staffing issues at the Zachary Police Department and other city offices as well as possible changes to the home rule charter.
Council members do not vote on agenda items at workshops. Rather, the meetings are meant to provide them information and an opportunity for discussion.