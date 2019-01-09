Anna’s Grace Foundation will open the fourth year of its signature quarter marathon season with a kickoff celebration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Ochsner Medical Center Baton Rouge
Volunteers will be available to help with individual and team registration. Race discounts and giveaways will be provided to those who attend and register during this time.
The Anna’s Grace Quarter Marathon benefits Anna’s Grace Foundation, which provides emotional and financial support to families in the Greater Baton Rouge community who experience the loss of a child through miscarriage, stillbirth or infant death. Anna’s Grace recently provided financial assistance to its 300th local family since the summer of 2015, a news release said.
“Those who participate in the Anna’s Grace Quarter Marathon aren’t just running,” said Monica Alley, executive director and co-founder of Anna’s Grace Foundation. “Each step they take makes a difference in the lives of the 1 in 4 by raising awareness and by raising important funds for our programs.”
The fourth annual Anna’s Grace Quarter Marathon — representing the 1 in 4 pregnancies that ends in loss — will take place on March 24 and will be staged at its new location of L’Auberge Baton Rouge. The event also includes a 5K and a 1-mile fun run. The 1-mile will begin at 7:30 a.m. followed by the quarter marathon and 5K at 8:15 a.m. All distances will be chip-timed, and awards will be given to overall winners and the top finishers in each age category. The family-friendly morning also will include a Children’s Village with activities for kids of all ages, live music, food, beverages and a remembrance celebration.
This year’s kickoff celebration will be held Friday in the hospital classroom at Ochsner Medical Center Baton Rouge (17000 Medical Center Drive), located off Interstate 12 and O’Neal Lane. Members of the community are invited to attend any time between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
For more information on Anna’s Grace Quarter Marathon, how to register, create a team, sponsor or volunteer, visit www.annagrace.org.