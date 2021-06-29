The Scent Gallery by Dia is a family-owned natural candle and scent boutique that specializes in scented candles.
The family began this journey one year ago, which led it to the Zachary Farmers Market. After success there, the family decided to expand and is now at 4707 Main St., Zachary, open Monday to Friday noon to 6 p.m.
The store says its candles are crafted without harsh ingredients, making them popular with those who suffer from migraines, respiratory problems and allergies, a news release said. The Scent Gallery by Dia offers candles that are phthalate- and toxin-free and created with oils, fragrances and coco wax.