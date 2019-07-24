The Zachary City Council heard from Baton Rouge Parish Recreation and Park Commission Superintendent Corey Wilson at its July 9 meeting.
Newly appointed, Wilson addressed the council and mayor on upcoming BREC projects in Zachary. BREC is in the process of expanding the Church Street Park and adding air conditioning to the recreation center. He also mentioned an upgrade of the amenities at Doyles Bayou Park, on Port Hudson-Pride Road.
Mayor David Amrhein thanked BREC and Wilson for working with the city in an effort to upgrading the parks in our city. For information, visit brec.org.