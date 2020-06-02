Lane Family Practice and FASTLane Walk-in Clinic are offering COVID-19 antibody testing, a news release announced. Patients must see a provider before being tested.
The test will determine the presence of antibodies to SARS-CoV-19, the virus that causes COVID-19 or the coronavirus. A small blood sample will be drawn and sent for analysis. Test results take two to three days. The test has a 98.6% accuracy rate and costs $100 without insurance, payable via cash or credit card.
The test is not required and is best for those who have experienced COVID-19 symptoms or those who had a known exposure to someone who tested positive for coronavirus. Patients should wait at least 14 days after initial symptoms or exposure before being tested for COVID-19 antibodies.
A negative test result indicates no detectable antibodies. While contingent on a variety of factors, this could be due to testing too early, the absence of exposure to the virus, or a weakened immune system because of conditions or treatments that suppress immune function such as chemotherapy or HIV/AIDS.
A positive test result indicates a patient has likely produced an immune response to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This result does not guarantee immunity to COVID-19. Patients who had an infection with another strain of coronavirus, such as the common cold, could potentially have a positive result as well.
To schedule an appointment at Lane Family Practice, 2335 Church St., call (225) 654-3607.
Walk-ins are taken at FASTLane Urgent Care, 19900 Old Scenic Highway, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.