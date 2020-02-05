The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation are teaming up to present two Women’s Fishing 101 workshops this spring.
The workshops are open to women over the age of 18 who are looking to learn the basics of fishing and utilizing Louisiana’s aquatic resources.
The workshops cover a variety of skills. Wildlife and Fisheries biologists and aquatic volunteer instructors will train 30 women per event in fish identification, best fish handling practices, preparing fishing equipment, basic fishing skills, as well as cleaning, storing and cooking fish. Fifteen participants will be randomly selected from each course and get the chance to apply their newly learned skills on an overnight weekend fishing trip under the direction of Wildlife and Fisheries biologists and volunteer instructors.
Both events are at the Wildlife and Fisheries Waddill Wildlife Refuge in Baton Rouge. The dates are April 18, with the weekend fishing trip May 29-31, and April 25, with the weekend fishing trip July 31 to Aug 2.
Visit wlf.louisiana.gov/fishingworkshops to register by March 6. Participants may only attend one workshop. Selected registrants will be notified via email or phone prior to each workshop.
Participants must possess a valid Louisiana fishing license. To purchase a fishing license, visit wlf.louisiana.gov/licenses-and-permits.