At its Aug. 18 meeting, Rotarians heard from Vicki Ellis, chief development officer of Heritage Ranch in Zachary.
Heritage Ranch is a 52-acre ranch on Tucker Road. It serves families in crisis, housing at-risk boys age 10 to 18. They can have six boys at a time and are staffed by full time house parents and a resident adviser.
In addition to counseling services, family support groups and crisis intervention, the boys receive home schooling at the ranch. The typical length of stay at the ranch in one to one and a half years with reunification with their family the goal.
Heritage Ranch's goal is building additional houses to expand its outreach.
For information on Heritage Ranch or its upcoming Matt Flynn Open golf tournament, visit www.hrbr.org.