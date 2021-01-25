After a couple started arguing outside their house in Zachary late Sunday afternoon, the woman's son became involved and ended up shooting her boyfriend to death, according to police.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene after the shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. on New Weis Road. The victim was 50 years old. Police were waiting to release his name after notifying his family.
Zachary police chief David McDavid said it was a domestic situation that escalated into shots fired.
Tytus Hayes, 19, was booked into jail shortly after the shooting.
Domestic violence killings across East Baton Rouge Parish spiked to an unprecedented level last year, including two incidents in Zachary: a stepfather killing his two adult stepdaughters and then himself, and a man who stabbed his girlfriend to death and later died from suicide in jail. Murders in general have also reached a historic high over the past several months, with 2020 becoming the most murderous year on record for the parish.
Already 14 people have lost their lives to violence since Jan. 1, with two of the homicides occurring in Zachary, a city that typically enjoys relative peace. The Advocate tracks intentional and unjustified killings per FBI reporting rules.
McDavid is exasperated at the murder rate. Adding to his exasperation, a group of about 30 or 40 people on dirt bikes and four-wheelers showed up to the crime scene Sunday evening "with the obvious intention of impeding the homicide investigation," according to police.
They rode up close to officers, revving their engines and doing doughnuts in the street, McDavid said.
"We've got a victim lying on the ground and people crying," he said. "These guys showed total disrespect. I'm not sure if they were trying to entice us or what, but we will not tolerate this in Zachary."
McDavid noted that riding dirt bikes and ATVs on streets is illegal. He said anyone caught doing so in Zachary will be arrested, even if the cops have to send out drones and helicopters to catch them.
Three of the people who showed up to the crime scene, including one juvenile, were arrested later Sunday and their vehicles were impounded. They face the following counts, according to police: reckless operation, flight from an officer, disturbing the peace and operating off-road vehicles on the roadway.
McDavid said his detectives are also still working to solve the city's first homicide of the year, which occurred Jan. 11, when Jacob Nations was found shot to death inside an apartment on Lower Zachary Road. The chief said officers have identified a person of interest who was recently released on bond after his arrest in a 2016 fatal shooting.
McDavid said he considers the case an example of persistent problems in the criminal justice system allowing people with violent histories back on the streets too soon. Court records show the person of interest was released on $296,000 bond in September after sitting in jail for about five years awaiting trial while both prosecutors and the defense repeatedly requested the case be continued.
The person of interest was 18 when he was arrested in 2016 and later indicted on second-degree murder, accused of killing Darrian Hawkins, 19, at the Gate City Food Mart on La. 19 in Zachary. The case is still ongoing.