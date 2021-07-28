Bryleigh Butler, age 9, qualified as a state finalist in the National American Miss Louisiana State Pageant to be held July 31-Aug. 2 at the Crowne Plaza Baton Rouge.
Bryleigh's activities include competitive dance at Legacy Fx Performing Arts Center and gymnastics at The Zachary Gym, both in Zachary. She is also a Gamma Baby in the Phi Gamma Sigma Youth Sorority Inc. of Baton Rouge. She enjoys reading, dancing, hanging with her dad, making TikTok videos, and she has a passion for helping the homeless.