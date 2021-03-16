BREC offers summer camp registration for East Baton Rouge Parish residents beginning 9 a.m. March 20 and on March 30 for out-of-parish residents. Parents or guardians may register in person at the facility of their choice or online at webtrac.brec.org for all locations.
Summer camp sessions can be reserved online by East Baton Rouge Parish residents with a 50% payment of total session fees with balances due by April 30. Beginning May 1, full payments of summer camp sessions are required at the time of registration.
Payments online can be made using a Visa, MasterCard or Discover credit/debit card. To pay by check or cash, residents can visit the site where they want to attend camp and register during regular facility hours of operation.
If you have never registered online, BREC recommends that parents or guardians make a login request on Webtrac at least two days prior to registration. The system will ask registrants to set up a household. In order to complete successful online registration, parents or guardians who have registered online before should have user ID and password ahead of time. If registrants are not sure if they have an account, they can send an email to info@register.brec.org and a BREC staff member will respond as soon as possible.
For information or a complete list of all BREC summer camps, visit brec.org/summercamp.
Camp options: The community recreation summer camps at various locations throughout the parish for children ages 4-5 and 6-12.
BREC will also offer athletic summer camps through its summer sports camp and tennis camp programs.
Special interest summer camps will include the Baton Rouge Zoo, Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, Farr Park Equestrian Center, Highland Road Park Observatory, Independence Park Theatre, Magnolia Mound, Perkins Road Extreme Sports Park, BREC Art Camp, Outdoor Adventure Camp and BREC’s Nature Explorers Conservation Camps.
For teenagers, BREC will offer Teen Get Out for ages 11-15. This camp will allow teens to learn about and explore new recreation and leisure opportunities while impacting their community.
Counselor training: BREC will offer a counselors-in-training program for Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center and Conservation camps. Swamp counselors-in-training sessions will continue with new opportunities for CITs to gain skills needed to work as counselors at Bluebonnet Swamp. Topics focus on camper management techniques, leadership training and activity development, as well as job seeking skills to provide valuable experience for potential employment opportunities in the future. Conservation camps will also offer a weeklong counselors-in-training program so that young adults can learn about becoming a natural resource professional while getting job training and experience.
Inclusive camps: While all BREC summer camps are inclusive, Camp Sunshine, an exclusive summer camp designed for campers with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is for campers who require a smaller group setting with staff trained in this expertise.
Camper assessments are made of all campers that have a disability regardless of the camp desired. Trained BREC staff will assess each camper’s needs and ability level, in order to provide the most meaningful camp experience for each camper. Campers needing increased assistance may be required to have an aide provided by the parents/guardians. Recreation assessments are performed in order to determine the appropriate camp setting for each camper. To schedule an appointment for an assessment, call (225) 272-9200, ext. 1561 or email Blaine Imhoff at blaine. imhoff@brec.org.
Scholarships: East Baton Rouge Parish residents can apply for scholarship opportunities online with a 50% payment of total session fees. BREC will provide limited scholarship assistance using a sliding scale model based closely on the 2020 State of Louisiana Poverty Guidelines. This excludes sessions at the Baton Rouge Zoo, golf and tennis camps.
BREC requires all households to pay at least 50% of their summer camp fee session if they plan to attend at the time of requesting a scholarship application. Scholarships are available on a first-come, first-served basis until funds are no longer available.
If you or a business you know would like to donate funds to help send a kid to camp, contact the BREC Foundation at (225) 226-7381 or info@brecfoundation.org.