COLUMBIA, Missouri — Rhonda Landry, Shelter Insurance Companies agent in Zachary, has been honored as one of Shelter’s highest-achieving sales representatives, based on overall 2018 agency operations.
The Champion designation recognizes members of a select group of Shelter agents who demonstrate the highest overall excellence in insurance services and meet corporate standards of sound agency operation during the previous year, according to a news release.
Landry has represented Shelter since May 1998. Since then, she has earned the Champion recognition five times.
The Rhonda Landry Shelter Insurance Agency is at 5568 Main St., Zachary.