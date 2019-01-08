The Zachary City Council opened the new year with a tense meeting Tuesday, with two rare split votes and a lengthy discussion about what the city should do about flooding on a residential street, all coming during the final gathering of the current council members.
The meeting was the last one for councilmen Tommy Womack, who lost his re-election bid in November, and Ben Cavin, who didn’t seek another term. One of the night’s controversies came when councilman Brandon Noel nominated Womack to take over for Hunter Landry, who will replace Cavin on the council, in his current role as a Planning and Zoning Commission member.
Councilman Francis Nezianya objected to the appointment, saying the new council — which has not yet been seated — should vote on the matter.
Council members, the mayor and the police chief will begin their terms after being sworn in Monday at Fellowship Church.
Womack — who said he understood Nezianya’s reservations — abstained from the vote, while the remaining three council members approved Womack for the new position.
On another divided vote, the council decided against changing the zoning classification of land on La. 964 from commercial suburban to commercial general. That would have allowed Neil Record to open an auto care center.
Cavin and Womack voted for the measure; Noel, Nezianya and Laura O’Brien voted against it. The Planning and Zoning Commission had recommended making the change, but the opposing council members noted concerns about how the facility would fit in with the area, which has other businesses but also is near homes such as those in the Fennwood subdivision.
Also, the council touched on what can be done to help an Iris Street resident who says his property has begun flooding after a neighbor recently built a house at a higher elevation.
Officials agreed to send the city public works department to the property to assess the situation, but expressed hope the neighbors can work together to find a solution.
Michael Ard, the resident, said his shop and carport took on water during a heavy rain a couple of weeks ago, something that hadn’t happened in the past. He said he believes the flooding stems from the fact a neighbor's house was built at an elevation higher than his property and because a contractor laid sod in a swale dug on the neighboring property.
The swale — a sloped area that channels water — was okayed during a city inspection this summer and worked fine then, said Public Works Director Chris Davezac. It appears the sod was installed after the inspection, he said, changing how much water it can hold.
Mayor David Amrhein said it would be ideal for the swale to be returned to the condition it was in when the city signed off on it.
But he noted that even if that happens, the swale may not solve Ard's problem. Amrhein said weather patterns seem to have changed, meaning heavier rains come more often and flooding is a bigger issue than it once was.
Also Tuesday, the council:
- Agreed to annex a 5-acre tract of land near the intersection of Scenic Highway and Flanacher Road into city limits.
- Approved a site plan from Superior Ford for improvements to be made to the dealership’s facility. The site plan originally came before the council in 2015, but that approval expired because the dealership couldn’t move forward with the upgrades until it had the OK of Ford.
- Heard from residents of the Millwood Creek subdivision who expressed concerns about infrastructure issues in their area. One of the residents, Lee Coleman, said ditches need digging out and erosion is a problem. “We’re losing property in the front and the back of lots,” he said.
- Agreed to advertise for bids for three vehicles — two Ford Explorers and one Ford Expedition — the police department plans to buy.