HAMMOND — The Southeastern Louisiana University Community Music School is hosting a series of summer programs for young musicians.
The summer programs include a middle school band camp, guitar workshop, chamber music workshop,and a strings orchestra workshop, as well as seven weeks of individual lessons, said Community Music School Director Jivka Duke.
A middle school band camp is June 17-21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, with a concert at 7 p.m. Friday, June 21. Lunch is provided Monday through Thursday, as well as dinner Friday. Tuition for the camp, scheduled in Pottle Music Building on Southeastern’s campus, is $225. Registration is open until the first day of camp; however, a $20 late fee will apply to registrations postmarked after May 1.
Coordinated by Southeastern Interim Director of Bands Derek Stoughton, the camp is open to students in fifth through ninth grades during the 2018-19 school year, although high school students are welcome to attend. Camp activities include concert band, private lessons and master classes, jazz combos, lessons in improvisation and theory classes.
The chamber music, choir and guitar workshops are from 9 a.m. to noon June 10-14, with a concert at 1 p.m. June 14. Tuition for each workshop is $170 and includes lunch June 14. Registration is open until the first day of the workshops; however, a $20 late fee will apply to registrations postmarked after May 20.
The beginners’ string orchestra workshop will take place from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. June 10-13, and June 14 from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with a concert at 1 p.m. June 14. Suitable for first- to third-year violin, viola and cello students, the workshop will be taught by Duke.
Tuition for the workshop is $125 and includes lunch June 14. Registration is open until the first day of the workshop; however, a $20 late fee will apply to registrations postmarked after May 20.
The CMS will also offer private instrumental and vocal lessons from June 10 to July 25. Lessons are scheduled according to the instructors’ availability and with consideration of the students’ family vacations. Individual lesson fees vary according to the instructor’s qualifications.
For information on any of these programs, visit www.southeastern.edu/smc or call (985) 549-5502.