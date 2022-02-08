Live music announced
The first show of the Zachary Downtown Live Summer Series has been announced.
The Florida Street Blowhards will perform in Downtown Live at the Gazebo in Zachary at 6:30 p.m. March 11 at the corner of Virginia and Florida streets. Food trucks, sno-balls and ice cream, beer and wine, and cotton candy will be available. The event is free, and attendees should being lawn chairs. Leave pets and ice chests at home.
Women's wellness day planned
The 22nd annual Irene B. Pennington Wellness Day for Women will be held 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Feb. 19, outside of the C.B. Pennington Jr. Conference Center Building at Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge. Free health screenings, a cooking demonstration, tai chi classes and fitness stations will be open around the lake.
To register visit eventbrite.com/e/22nd-annual-irene-w-pennington-wellness-day-for-women-registration-224754004277?aff=PBRCWebsite
Baker Citizen of the Year nominations sought
The Baker Inter-Club Council is accepting nominations for the 2021 Citizen of the Year Award.
The nominee must reside within the city limits of Baker or an unincorporated area of East Baton Rouge Parish; must have provided unselfish time/talents that improved the quality of life for the citizens of Baker for which he/she was not paid and does not fall within the scope of his/her job duties; and the actions should be from the calendar year 2021.
Nominations should be mailed to 3809 Epperson Street, Baker LA 70714, and received as of 5:30 p.m. March 4.
Voting by member clubs will be held in the Baker Branch Library at 6 p.m. March 7. Club dues must be paid before the beginning of the meeting. Clubs and organizations interested in joining the Inter-Club Council, should contact Vice President Doris Alexander at (225) 778-0141.
Baker City Court offers amnesty
The City Court of Baker, Baker City Court Judge Kirk A. Williams, and Baker City Marshal Carl K. Dunn will provide an amnesty period for February to any Baker City Court defendant who has an outstanding bench warrant issued before Feb. 1. The bench warrant will be recalled without first paying the normal bench warrant recall fee.
The defendant will be given a new court date and additional time to come in to pay any outstanding fees. This amnesty program does not reduce outstanding fees, but the defendants will have time to pay any outstanding fees.
The clerk's office will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:15 p.m. to assist defendants in recalling their bench warrant(s).
Call Baker City Court at (225) 778-1866 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. and Baker Police Department at (225) 775-6000 from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. to find out if you have an outstanding warrant in Baker City Court.
Leadership North registration open
The Leadership North program is a way to exchange viewpoints and experience with others from the area about the challenges, opportunities and issues affecting the area north of Baton Rouge. Applications for the 2022 class are being accepted. The tuition is $700, which includes all the costs and meals. Visit zacharychamber.com/leadership-north/ for information on how to apply.
Check out the library
Area branch libraries are offering to-go crafts as well as book clubs and other activities. Check online at ebrpl.com to see what is available near you.