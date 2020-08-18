The mantra of new business planning is “location, location, location.” But when that location is the middle of a global pandemic, other strategies must be employed — including luck — to stay afloat when even established businesses are sinking in the coronavirus currents. Zachary businesses were not immune because the global and local pandemic side effects are the same.
New businesses are usually vulnerable. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that about 20% of new businesses fail during the first two years of being open. As 2020 continued to wreak havoc, two Zachary business — Z's 1st Quarters and DropBox Mattress — found starting months corresponding with unprecedented health and economic hardships. The owners said their viability was part business plan and part providence.
The Small Business Association says the most common reasons small businesses fail include a lack of capital or funding, retaining an inadequate management team, a faulty infrastructure or business model, and unsuccessful marketing initiatives.
Z's 1st Quarters races out of gate pre-pandemic
Kevin Williams, a marketing graduate with a history of successful brand and production management had the odds in his favor when he opened Z's 1st Quarters in a space that had seen many strong starts and relatively quick endings.
The restaurant opened in late February to great response. “You couldn't get a seat in here before March,” Williams said. “And I'm talking across the board — race, gender, age — and it was, to be honest, my goal was to a family atmosphere.”
Williams was shocked to see that 90% of his customers were families and soon his biggest shortage was child seats. “You would think this was a day care; that’s how many kids and families were here,” he said. “It was it was a beautiful thing.”
Williams made some cosmetic changes to create an atmosphere his mother would enjoy. “If my mother walked to the door, I want her to feel comfortable walking through that door,” he said. “But I also want the 80-year-old, that White lady, the Black lady, whoever — I want you to walk through the door and still feel comfortable.”
He worked on his menu — Louisiana favorites, sports bar fare, a nice bar — and he worked on the physical concept. “So, my concept of working enough where I can get another place but this concept would still work,” he said. ”I would be piggybacking off of this. It is the same vehicle just another road.”
The March pandemic restrictions signaled an end to the honeymoon. Sit-down dining was eliminated in Zachary and around the state, and Williams altered his business plan to include more delivery, take out, and curbside pick-up. During this time, the Zachary community rallied around local restaurants and businesses. The Chamber of Commerce publicized members still open for business and a social media flash mob was organized to generate a big to-go crowd at Z's 1st Quarters.
Williams said other Zachary businesses also supported businesses like his. He got individual orders, but some businesses made orders of 60 or 70 plates at a time. Those business, profitable moments were paired with “slow-to-no” days when COVID-19 was just too bad for business.
"What I did initially was to work one crew one day, let them off the next day, and work another crew,” he said. “I couldn't keep everybody, right, but I still want them all to have some kind of paycheck.”
Williams is a transplant to Zachary from north Louisiana, but after more than a decade, he has made some lasting connections. He was working in another industry and was given the south Louisiana market to manage the brand. He felt that Zachary would be a nice transition for his sons who would be moving from Monroe and starting high school.
The restaurant isn’t his first ownership and marketing is his wheelhouse, but operating a business in a pandemic is not something covered in business planning. “To be honest, what I have found is that you can't plan anything,” Williams said. “The people still coming in, ‘We're back or we're back now.’ The next day, I get slapped in the face: ‘we're not back.’
“So, I have learned that it's just an up and down roller coaster,” Williams said. “You own a roller coaster.”
DropBox partners looking for soft landing
A business plan isn’t set in stone but waiting for the perfect day to launch is often like forecasting the weather. The world shutdown in intervals and restrictions were put in place without time factors. Justin Wilkewitz and Corey Tullier, owners of DropBox Mattress were ready even if the rest of the world was unsure (of everything.)
DropBox had a ribbon-cutting ceremony June 1, three months into the state’s shutdown and quarantine measures to combat the coronavirus. One could say they opened in the middle of a pandemic, but, sadly, the ending date is still up in the air. “Probably, we ordered our first shipment on May 2,” Wilkewitz said. “And normally you get your shipments within one week, but because of the COVID virus, everything has been delayed.”
The first shipment arrived May 25 and the business opened its doors to the public. A week or so later, the City and Chamber of Commerce arrived to make the official welcome.
DropBox Mattress is new to Zachary, but the franchise line is nationwide. It is a discount mattress store that specializes in clearance and closeouts bought directly from the manufacturer. The products include adjustable beds and smartbeds that can be controlled by an Alexa voice remote.
The partners are new to this business, but not to each other. Both men grew up in homes with parents who were active in the VFW veterans’ group. “His mom is the state adjutant quartermaster for the state for the Veterans of Foreign Wars,” Tullier said. “So, all the conventions my mom would drag me and he was there with his mom. So that's how we met when we were 3 years old and it’s been crazy ever since.”
The two old friends were in different lines of work when they were introduced to DropBox Mattress. Wilkewitz is a licensed funeral director and Tullier sells life insurance. “I was asked ‘what do you know, tell me about yourself and what makes you think you could sell mattresses,’” Wilkewitz recalled. “I said they're very similar to caskets, and I've sold caskets for 20 years.”
Wilkewitz contends that mattresses are very similar because they come in different models from elegant to very simple. “People look for the same things but there's no reason for a casket to be comfortable,” he said.
An old college friend moved back to Louisiana and opened a DropBox shop. “And we've been following his mattress business since November,” Wilkewitz said. “So around March before the virus hit, he gave me some information and I contacted the headquarters, got the information, got the ball rolling.
When COVID-19 hit, the process hit a bit of a snag. The potential partners were asked if they wanted to move forward during the health crisis and they were still eager to open a shop. “So, everything moved pretty quick, “Wilkewitz said. “Probably within two weeks, we came out and found a location, started painting and getting everything ready.”
The company dictates that the stores must be at least 40 miles apart so the Zachary and Gonzales stores are ideal distances. “We know there's a lot of growth in the communities and especially on the west end and close to St. Francisville which has a lot of great potential, so we're able to service Central, Zachary, St. Francisville, Baker, North Baton Rouge,” Wilkewitz said.
“And everything above Jackson Clinton up into Woodville, Mississippi,” Tullier added.
Starting a business mid-pandemic doesn’t unnerve Tullier and Wilkewitz. They know everyone still needs a bed to sleep in. “I think especially with mattress sales, and the stimulus checks that the government sent out to everyone, 1 in every 10 people in America will be searching or in the market to purchase a mattress,” Wilkewitz said. “And I think the stimulus money has played a big part in mattress stores across America right now because we're up 30%.”
“They don't have the funds for it until the stimulus checks kicked in,” he said. And I think that's one purchase that people are willing to spend the money or invest in — something good to sleep on.”