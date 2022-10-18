The LSU Choral Department, under the direction of Alissa Rowe, visited Zachary High School recently for a master class with the entire Zachary High choir.
Rowe and five of her students worked with the choir on vocal techniques to improve their quality of sound and musicianship. Professor Sandra Moon, a voice professor at LSU, was also on hand to work with three ZHS soloists, one-on-one, giving them direct feedback and ways to improve their vocal technique.
ZHS choir teacher Cierra Fountain said, “Dr. Rowe and her students performed for us, and it was amazing!” Each student sang a solo and then performed two pieces together as a group.
The high school students were then allowed to mingle with the LSU students. They were able to get input and ask questions about what it is like to major in music at LSU.