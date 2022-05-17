Nathaniel Kelly is amazed that paper is often thrown on the ground when it could be recycled and reused. Nathaniel, a Zachary elementary school student, is a BRSTEM fellow sharing his knowledge of science and conservation in an effort to make the world a better place.
STEM engagement has uncovered mysteries and challenges to old concepts.
“I never used to think that paper was made from trees,” Nathaniel said. “I thought it used to pop up because my mom always said, when I wanted stuff that was expensive, ‘money don’t grow on trees.’ But money is made from paper, so it kind of does.”
Nathaniel and a group of other Baton Rouge and Zachary fellows conducted experiments and demonstrations Saturday during Baker STEM Discovery Day.
BRSTEM is a Baton Rouge-based, STEM development program for youth and professional educators. It combines founder Eric Lewis’ passion for engineering and education and offers practical applications to classroom learning. Baton Rouge STEM is a nonprofit corporation founded by Lewis, a Zachary businessman and engineer.
The Discovery Day served as a launch for a series of Baker STEM activities that will focus on science, technology, engineering, and math, while also branching out to new topics like the science of sports.
Isaiah Marshall, of Capital City Crusaders, made connections between STEM education and sports, a popular topic and interest for children. Marshall’s group has focused on basketball for the last seven years and brought both training opportunities and league play to the area.
“Oftentimes, I talk to kids about the fact that while not everybody's going want to become a professional athlete, there's a lot of money surrounding sports, not just basketball but sports,” Marshall said. “So, I like to tell them that if owners can pay those athletes, that type of money, what type of revenue and career opportunities exists. For example, LeBron James, star basketball, is reported to spend $1.5 million a year just on his body.”
Marshall will partner with BRSTEM founder Eric Lewis to provide summer camp engagements for area children and create STEM-sports activities like the math of football or the science of basketball. “It's just really exposing the kids to different worlds and using sports as a gateway,” he said.
BRSTEM has formed partnerships with the City of Baker and the Baker School System to provide STEM learning experiences. This will include seven workshops over a three-month period at no cost to children and their families. STEM Discovery Day served as a kickoff for the Baker program gave Baker participants to meet students like Nathaniel who are enrolled in BRSTEM’s Fellows Program.
Mayor Darnell Waites is also pleased that the City of Baker Workforce Development Center can be used as a hub for similar programming for the city and surrounding areas.
“Individuals working in STEM professions are important to building a thriving community,” he said. “We are excited to partner with Eric Lewis in offering this program and are committed to ensuring that the next generation can take advantage of these opportunities and are prepared to utilize STEM-based learning to create an even brighter future for Baker.”
The STEAMSATIONAL Academy will be an in-person summer learning program for Baker students that will run June 6 through July 12. Bus transportation will be provided to all students. For more information and to register, visit https://batonrougestem.org.