Visitors to Karen Collin’s second grade classroom took a step back in history with no set timeline.
Folk hero and statesman Davy Crockett welcomed guests and former presidents Barack Obama and Thomas Jefferson were nearby. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor held court just a few feet away from Heisman Trophy winner and LSU standout Joe Burrow.
Visitors weren’t hallucinating. They had just walked into a living museum and a bunch of second graders were about to take them to school.
Rollins Place Elementary School’s annual Living Museum was held Feb. 28 and gave parents and friends an opportunity to hear about recent and not-so recent figures from second graders dressed as the historical figures.
The classroom mimicked a museum as each child “struck a pose” and wore big buttons that could be pushed to initiate a museum presentation. The elaborate costumes and presentations gave parents a chance to bond and work with their children in preparation for the museum day.
Presidents and sports heroes were very popular projects, but Collins' students also chose to bring musicians, dancers and business figures to life.
A living museum, also known as a living history museum, is a popular trend used as a learning tool and in project-based learning. It is a type of museum which re-creates historical settings to simulate a past time period, providing visitors with an experiential interpretation of history.