Approximately 130 Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University students were conferred degrees during the university’s commencement exercises Dec. 14 at the Raising Cane’s River Center Exhibition Hall.
Charla Johnson, a 1987 nursing graduate from Our Lady of the Lake School of Nursing, served as the commencement keynote speaker.
Nicholas McCullough, graduating with his doctorate from the nurse anesthesia program was recognized at commencement with the Founders Award, which distinguishes a graduate student who exemplifies the mission of the university and who has shown a strong commitment to scholarship, leadership and service, a news release said.
Zachary
Doctor of Nursing Practice in nurse anesthesia: David Wayne Manzella Jr., Greenwell Springs; and Kaley Caballero McClure, Greenwell Springs
Master of Science in nutritional sciences: Mary Elizabeth Day, Zachary
Bachelor of Science in medical laboratory science: Brian Bourgeois, Zachary
Bachelor of Science in nursing: Deanna Nasser Ibrahim, Zachary, cum laude