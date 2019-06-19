The Jacob Fisher Baseball Summer Camp met June 10-13.
Attendees met in two groups, ages kindergarten to fifth grade and sixth to eighth grade.
In addition to baseball techniques, the campers finished the week with a slip and slide.
