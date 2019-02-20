On behalf of the Louisiana Lions Camp, the Zachary Lions Club is taking applications for a summer camp for special-needs youths in Zachary, Ethel, Slaughter and Pride.
The Louisiana Lions Camp is north of Leesville and will open May 26. Sessions will include:
- May 26 to June 1 session for ages 5-15 with pulmonary disorders. These applications will be assigned by the LPDCI, Lions Camp Pelican.
- June 9 to June 15 session for ages 8-19 with mental challenges.
- June 30 to July 6 session for ages 7-19 with visual, hearing and orthopedic challenges.
- July 7-13 for ages 6 to 11 with diabetes.
- July 14-20 for ages 11 to 14 with diabetes. All diabetes camp applications will be assigned by the American Diabetes Association
The children have access to a full range of camp activities, including swimming, arts and crafts, archery, gun safety, sports and nature.
There is no cost to the parents for the campers’ stay.
All requests for summer camp are handled locally by Lions. Each applicant requires Lion sponsorship. For information about the camp, contact any Zachary Lions Club member or call the Zachary Lions Club secretary at (225) 654-6325.
The Louisiana Lions League for Crippled Children Inc. operates and manages the Louisiana Lions Camp. It is financed by contributions from Lions Clubs and other organizations and individuals. Anyone can buy a life membership for $100 by contacting local Lions Clubs or the executive director of the Louisiana Lions League.
Visit the camp’s website at www.lionscamp.org for information.
Local fundraising effort
The Zachary Lions Club is holding its Spring Garage Sale to benefit its community projects March 8-9. Club members are asking for donations of used items such as good household items, good used children’s clothes, children’s toys, furniture or other items.
Anyone wishing to donate items should contact (225) 937-4454, (225) 654-6494 or (225) 654-6325 by the end of February.