Baton Rouge Green, a nonprofit dedicated to planting and preserving trees and green spaces, will be the beneficiary of the Green Up Red Stick fundraiser being organized in coordination with the Mid-City Makers Market.
The event will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge. Tickets are $50 at batonrougegreen.com.
The event will feature 15 makers selling their goods in a market setting, with each one donating one item for a silent auction benefiting Baton Rouge Green. Those makers are:
- Agenda Trading Co., apparel and merchandise
- Baton Rouge Succulent Co.
- Molly Taylor of Beneath the Bark Wearable Wood
- Biggie Bee Keep
- Côte á Côte, ceramics and birdhouses
- Firefly, jewelry
- Ghada Henagan, ceramic artist
- Hands Producing Hope, jewelry and home goods
- The Maybe Collection, clothing
- Ellis’s Mimosa Handcrafted, jewelry
- Mythos Apothecary
- Nice Stems, cut flowers
- Samara Thomas, artist
- Shaun Hebert of Southern Concrete Studio
- Josh Wascome of Wascome Woodworks.