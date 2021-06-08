The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on May 21-June 3:

David Barber: 55; 23849 Plank Road, Zachary; fugitive warrants through Baton Rouge Police Department

Montreal Bell: 38; 4165 Marshall St., Zachary; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a felon

Marcus Bowser: 39; 3434 Holly St., Zachary; theft

Garrett Brasseaux: 21; 2755 April St., Zachary; felony theft

Tracey Cain: 53; 990 Cypress Station Drive, Apt 401, Houston; theft

Shavanna Carter: 35; 3936 Cedar Ridge Court, Denham Springs; simple criminal damage to property

Cornelius Franklin: 27; 903 Sharon Ave., Baker; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

Serrita Givens: 37; 973 Meadow Glen Ave., Zachary; theft

Nimara Gross: 25; 4390 Burgess Road, Baker; possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper display of license plate

Jonathan Haney: 43; 704 Earl St., New Roads; domestic abuse battery – strangulation

James Hopper: 39; homeless; unlawful possession of fraudulent identification, bank fraud, identity theft, resisting an officer and fugitive warrants through Arkansas board of parole

Ricky James: 34; 4708 Avenue Z, Zachary; battery of a dating partner – strangulation

Edward Jenkins: 19; 18733 Samuels Road, Zachary; theft and resisting an officer and theft

Kejuan Jenkins: 18; 5769 Louisville St., Baker; 3 counts armed robbery

Shawn Jones: 22; 23508 Chuck Wagon Drive, Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

Marqueze Miller: 21; 21259 W. Grove Drive, Zachary; illegal possession of a stolen firearm and possession of marijuana

Clyde Mills: 42; 3673 Turner Road, Slaughter; possession of drug paraphernalia and improper display of license plate

Jeffery Ponder: 65; 3225 S. Vernon Road, Zachary; simple battery

Kelsey Prather: 18; 9723 Lawndale St., Central; 3 counts contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

John Smith: 26; 11964 Wildwood Lane, Clinton; theft

David Sylvester: 31; 2033 E. Eagle St., Zachary; domestic abuse aggravated battery – strangulation

Roderick Thibodeaux: 54; 13767 Joor Road, Baton Rouge; theft

Booker Washington: 43; 9879 Street D, St. Francisville; violation of protective orders and stalking

