The Zachary Broncos opened District 4-5A with a 24-10 victory over Live Oak behind a strong a strong defense and special teams.
“Coach Chris Carrier does a great job as our special teams coordinator and safeties coach. He brings a wealth of experience to our staff and takes pride in the third facet of the game,” said Coach David Brewerton.
The Broncos got on the board in the first quarter when kicker Ethan Patrick O’Brien made a 27-yarder for a 3-0 lead. The Zachary offense was not as crisp as normal, as they were outgained 269-143 by Live Oak. “Our defense played well enough to hold Live Oak to 10 points; we are not completely healthy on that side of the ball, but getting close,” Brewerton said.
Quarterback Keilon Brown got the offense going in the second quarter when he found wide receiver Khris Simmons open for a 28-yard touchdown and a 10-0 lead. The Broncos forced a punt on the next series, and Chandler Whitfield fielded the Live Oak punt and raced 69 yards for a touchdown and a 17-0 lead with just over 10 minutes left in the second quarter.
“Chandler Whitfield is an explosive player that makes big-time plays as a wide receiver and a kick-return guy,” Brewerton said. Live Oak finally got some points after a long drive when Hagen Long scored from 8 yards out to cut the lead to 17-7 at the half. Neither team had much success in the third quarter until Whitfield and Brown connected for a 34-yard touchdown. “Whitfield is a captain for us and has a strong work ethic," Brewerton said.
Live Oak was able to knock a field goal through in the fourth quarter for the final score of 24-10. Brown finished 8-15 for 110 yards, 2 touchdowns and an interception. The Broncos moved to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in district. The schedule doesn’t get any easier as the Broncos will play Division 2 defending champion, University High in a week 5 battle.