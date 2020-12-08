Fill the convertible with toys
Zachary Cars and Coffee annual toy drive is 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Dec. 12 at CC’s Coffee House, 19560 Old Scenic Highway. Fill the convertible with toys to be donated to the Zachary Police Department to distribute to children in the community.
Free coronavirus testing set
Baker announced Southeast Community Health Systems will offer free COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 15 at Advantage Charter School, 14740 Plank Road, in Baker. This testing is available to all residents of East Baton Rouge Parish with no age restrictions.
Remember your insurance
Enrollment for the Affordable Healthcare Act is open until Dec. 15 to apply for health care for 2021. Sign up for coverage at healthcare.gov. If you have questions about signing up or want to talk through your options with a trained professional, call (800) 318-2596 or visit localhelp.healthcare.gov for free help.
ZooLights open Friday at BREC Zoo
Celebrate the holidays with ZooLights — a festive evening mile-long trail through BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo featuring more than 50 illuminated display sculptures of animals and traditional holiday spectacles.
The holiday tradition, presented by Children’s Hospital New Orleans, continues through Dec. 30 — closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Admission gates open at 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; grounds close at 9 p.m.
Visitors can enjoy special festive activities every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night during the event. These will involve holiday masks, snowflake wands and a seasonal coloring station for the kids.
Additional ZooLights information at www.brzoo.org/events/special/zoolights/.
Let The Plainsman know what's going on
We are at an interesting time as we enter the holiday season.
Because of the coronavirus, many things have been canceled. However, other things have opened, at least in a limited capacity.
We’d love to hear what the people of Zachary and the surrounding areas are doing. So would your neighbors.
What are your plans? What holiday things are on the horizon? Does someone already have their Christmas lights up?
Let us know what your club, church, school or neighbors are doing. Contact us at zachary@theadvocate.com. You can send jpg photos with information telling us who is in the photo and what is going on. Send a small story that gives us more information.
If you want, tell us about interesting people or events that we can send a reporter.