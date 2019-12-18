Library activities planned
Local library branches have events planned before and after Christmas.
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, children can stop by the Zachary Branch to make Christmas cards for residents of a local nursing home.
Also Friday, Children ages, 8-11 can compete in a Kids Physical Science Trivia Contest at 4 p.m. at the Baker Branch. A reading from “The Nature of Matter,” by Anna Claybourne will be followed by the contest with general physical science questions and questions pulled from the book. Children under 9 must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited to 20 children. Call (225) 778-5960 to register.
Teens can visit the Pride-Chaneyville branch at 11 a.m. Saturday to make gift bags from gift wrap, newspaper, craft paper and other materials.
In preparation for 2020, children ages 6-11 can visit the Zachary Branch at 11 a.m., Dec. 28 for a calendar story and craft. Excerpts from “About Time,” by Bruce Koscielniak,will be read and children will decorate a pre-printed 2020 calendar.
Lights in the Village
Motorists are invited to set their radio dials to 105.9 FM and drive through Zachary’s Historic Village for the holiday LED light show. Featuring thousands of blinking and twinkling lights synchronized to Christmas music, it will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily through Jan. 5.
Baker Pilot Club
Jingle & Mingle, presented by Baker Main Street Pilot Club, will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Baker Municipal Auditorium.
From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 19, the Baker Police Department along with other organizations will be giving away approximately 60 bikes. The groups will also give away turkeys, gift cards, toys and more at Baker Municipal Auditorium. Photos with Santa will be available.
Rodeo ticket sale open
Tickets for the spring Angola Rodeo in April are on sale. Visit angolarodeo.com.
Writers & Readers tickets on sale
Tickets are on sale for the 13th annual Writers & Readers Symposium on Feb. 15. Featured speakers are Trent Angers, Julie Cantrell, Randy Harelson, Margaret McMullen, Olivia Pass and Catharine Savage Brosman and Em Shotwell. The day includes lunch, a show and competition of literature-related artwork, book sales and interaction with the authors. Tickets are $55 to $65 and available at bontempstix.com/events/2020-writers-readers-symposium-2-15-2020/tickets.