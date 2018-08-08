Fellowship Church Zachary held Serve Day on July 14.
Serve Day had crews doing multiple projects.
One crew mowed, weeded, trimmed trees and cleaned up the public cemetery on the corner of Scenic Highway and East Mount Pleasant Road. The church crew said the project “created a great environment for the next generation by weeding and cleaning spaces around our community.”
Other projects included:
Caring for the widows: Members helped with small tasks around their homes.
Fire station/EMS outreach: Members baked goods and snacks for first responders.
Police station and sheriff station outreach; Church members delivered baked goods and snacks for law enforcement personnel.
Nursing home outreach: The group celebrated and encouraged residents and workers at area nursing homes by bringing joy, laughter and conversation. It included middle school and high school students who spent time with the residents of Oakwood Village.
Main Street cleanup: Crews picked up trash along Main Street.
Zachary Food Pantry: The church delivered nonperishable food items.