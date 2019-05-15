ZACHARY — On April 29, Heritage Ranch hosted its annual golf tournament, the Matt Flynn Invitational at the The Bluffs on Thompson Creek in St. Francisville. Over $55,000 was raised for Heritage Ranch Christian Children’s home.
Food and beverages were provided by area restaurants. Matt Flynn and his teammates were excited to continue their support of the ranch and continue to give strong support in its mission to help children and their families in crisis, a news release said.
Winning 1st Place Gross was the team from Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys featuring Jeff Watson, Tom Rathman, John Ford and Chase Trichell. Winning 1st Place Net was the team from TCS of Louisiana featuring Jacob Knight, Matt Sotile, Garrett Sims and Steven Aucoin. 2nd Place Gross was taken by a team from Nationwide, and 3rd Place Gross went to the Horizon Financial Group team.
Heritage Ranch is a residential children’s home in Zachary, serving 15 parishes by providing care, support and counseling for boys and their families in the midst of personal or family crisis. The program provides housing, an on-campus school and crisis counseling.