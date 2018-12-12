The theme of the 2018 Zachary Christmas Parade, "How the Grinch that Stole Christmas," may have been too much of a challenge for cosmic forces of doom. Days before the annual event, weather reports were forecasting that it would be the Drench who would rob Zachary of a Christmas parade for the first time in its history. A solid 100 percent chance of rain hung, fittingly, like a cloud all week long.
Area parades and holiday events dropped like rocks from Saturday’s calendar. Taylor Watts, director of the Zachary Chamber of Commerce, the event’s sponsor, never postponed the parade because another date was not possible. Unless lightening became an issue, the Zachary parade was going to roll.
The Drench loomed, and the community became firmly divided between “parade or not to parade.” Critics cited health and safety concerns while others felt the annual tradition could weather the downpour. Incoming Chamber of Commerce President Thomas said he felt rolling the parade was both a statement of the season and the right thing to do. “The Zachary Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade is a staple in a growing family community,” he said. “The parade faced multiple challenges this year, with the most obvious being the weather. So many times, we make decisions based on personal reasons; however, the decision to keep the parade rolling kept the smile on so many kids faces.”
Local businesses, churches and community groups made the individual decisions on parade participation. Liz Ezelle, of Plains Veterinary Hospital, chose to participate and spent days leading up to the parade tooling a roof for the clinic’s Whoville float.
Ezelle said her practice’s decision was influenced by “our hardworking and devoted chamber president, Taylor Renee Watts, and the volunteers who worked so hard to put it together.”
“Knowing it couldn't be postponed, we wanted to show our support,” Ezelle said. “The rain added a surprising element of fun and team-building, so it was a win for all. Grinch or shine, we knew we'd be fine. Our staff didn't hesitate for a minute.”
Thomas joined forces with Josh and Leah Collins, owners of Great American Cookies/Marble Slab Creamery, on a big red float that rolled through the soggy city full of cheerful, dancing children and adults. “On our float, we had T-shirts and containers of cotton candy and were able to see kids run out of their vehicles to gather the throws and candy with smiles,” Thomas said. “That’s the spirit of this wonderful season of the year; bringing smiles and joy to the hearts of all. The Zachary Christmas Parade did just that.”
Nearly 25 entries chose to participate.
Winners in the categories were chosen by a panel of celebrity judges that included Frederick Schiele, photo director of Beyond Horizons Photography; Claudette Bradford, board member from ExxonMobil; and singer-songwriter Avery Landrum. Both Schiele and Landrum participated in the Fall Art Crawl in October. Landrum, a West Feliciana High School junior, is wrapping up the final stages of her first album set for release at the beginning of the year.
Awards were given to Plains Veterinary Hospital, Best Overall entry; The Animal Center, Best Float; and Turning Pointe Dance Studio, Best Group entry.
Watts said the Best Dance Group was given to crowd favorite Edward Jones/Great American Cookies. “According to the public, they danced the entire way down the street in their float,” she said.
Zachary Police Chief David McDavid led the parade, throwing flying discs and footballs to parade-goers. He estimated that between 100 and 200 people turned out. “They were in their cars and we passed, they came out and we were able to give the kids a lot of goodies,” he said. “It was a great event and, even though it was rain, in the Christmas spirit we were there.”
McDavid said he has spoken with Fire Department officials and they have a plan in the works to put Santa on a fire truck and distribute the remaining goodies directly to every neighborhood in Zachary.
“We will let them know ahead of time and say ‘Santa Claus is gonna come to your neighborhood at this time so come outside,’” he said. “It is what it is, and if people want to come out, they will come out for it.”