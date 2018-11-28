Three narrow, dilapidated roads in the Zachary area would be upgraded if voters approve the parish’s MoveBR tax proposal in the Dec. 8 election.
MacHost Road, Port Hudson-Pride Road and Rollins Road are in line for repairs under the plan, which calls for a half-cent sales tax that would be in place for 30 years. It's expected to generate nearly $1 billion for infrastructure work, mostly in Baton Rouge.
Zachary Mayor David Amrhein has endorsed the tax, saying the roughly $46 million of projects planned for parish-owned roads are critical.
“Without this tax, they won’t get done,” he said.
Amrhein has told parish leaders he wants the MacHost Road project, which would cost $10 million, done first if the tax passes.
“MacHost is the lowest standard,” he said. “There’s no way you could build a road like that today. We’ve had people killed on it. You can hardly pass two cars on it.”
The work would include resurfacing the road, adding new turn lanes, building shoulders and improving drainage.
Port Hudson-Pride Road and Rollins Road would each get about $18 million of similar upgrades. Once quiet country roads, they now carry thousands of vehicles each week because of the residential developments that have sprung up nearby in recent years, Amrhein said.
The Zachary city government also would get $6 million back that it put up in 2013 to four-lane Mount Pleasant Road, he said.
In nearby Baker, roughly $53.6 million would go toward repairing Thomas Road and Groom Road.
Another $8 million would be used to pave and improve drainage on the partially gravel McHugh Road, which runs between Baker and Zachary. Most of the work would be done on the Baker end, Amrhein said.
The tax also would fund about $40 million in improvements to traffic signal equipment parishwide.
East Baton Rouge Parish voters have rejected similar tax proposals in the past. Zachary residents — Amrhein included — tend to balk at the idea of more taxes, the mayor said, but it’s important do something about traffic and infrastructure problems in the parish soon. He said traffic congestion in Baton Rouge hinders economic development throughout the area, and the roads up for repairs in Zachary pose serious safety concerns.
“As much as I don’t like taxes, I hate sitting in traffic even worse,” he said. “And I think these projects are legitimate projects.”
Early voting runs through Saturday, Dec. 1.
More information, including a full list of MoveBR projects, is available at movebr.net.