Companion Animal Alliance has a chance to earn up to $100,000 from Petco Love, a news release said.
Through Sept. 20, individuals who have adopted a pet from CAA are invited to share how their pet has changed their life in the Petco Love Stories campaign.
In partnership with BOBS from Skechers, Petco Love is granting lifesaving awards ranging from $5,000 to $100,000 to qualified animal welfare organizations across the country. Adopters with winning stories will receive a Petco shopping spree and BOBS from Skechers shoes.
Adopters can submit their Love Story at petcolove.org/lovestory by noon Sept. 20. Stories should highlight how pets have changed their adopter’s life for the better, in big and small ways, and should celebrate the love of their adopted pet. Submissions must include four photos to illustrate the story and can include video as well.
For the submission, adopters must list the organization’s point of contact jillians@caabr.org, (225) 408-5360, and CAA’s tax ID number (27-1204719). Adopters are encouraged to visit the Love Stories website for information and to read stories from previous winners.