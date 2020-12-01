The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on Nov. 20-25:
Tralynn Conner: 21; 280 E. Mount Pleasant Road, Zachary; possession of Schedule I drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia
Amber Cosey: 31; 1338 Pine Bluff Ave., Zachary; simple criminal damage to property
Jarvell Daniels: 23; 2215 Chamberlain Ave., Baker; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Kendall Foster: 29; 1634 Jacocks Road, St. Francisville; fugitive warrants through East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office
Tyran Griffin: 29; 6265 Payne Road, Ethel; theft and remaining after forbidden
Keitherick Green: 39; 1682 Stump Road, Gloster, Mississippi, distribution/manufacturing Schedule II drug, possession of Schedule I drug, sale/possession/distribution of legend drugs, possession of firearm with drugs, seat belt violation, driving left of center, improper lane usage, possession of drug paraphernalia
Dereck Hayes: 25; 2068 Tennessee St., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Daylan Kling: 19; 4310 Robert St., Zachary; simple battery
Dedrick Washington: 48; 5268 Harlem St., Zachary; cruelty to infirm
Jarred Young: 22; 19191 Pride Baywood Road, Greenwell Springs; distribution/manufacturing Schedule I drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice, window tint obscuring view prohibited, improper lane usage, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses