Atticus Southall faced the “Olympics of Life Obstacles” in 2015 when he survived a near-drowning accident at 4 years old. Three years later, Atticus is taking his victory lap as the 2018 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals’ Champion for Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.
Atticus and his family attained local celebrity status in his road to recovery, but he started his yearlong Champion’s role on March 16. He was selected from more than 110,000 pediatric patients treated by Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.
His year has included fundraisers, public appearances and the opportunity to throw out the first pitch in front of more than 10,000 spectators at the LSU vs. University of Missouri baseball game that was LSU’s SEC season opener.
It’s been a whirlwind year of fun, but Atticus has trouble selecting a “favorite part” of it all. “Can I have a favorite part and then a favorite little part inside of that part?” he asked.
Mom Megan Southall helps out by saying the favorite part inside of the part was when Atticus attended a breakfast fundraiser for Walmart managers. The event, held Aug. 27, that included the 31 Walmart and Sam’s Clubs from the Greater Baton Rouge Area, kicked-off their annual Children’s Miracle Network campaign benefiting Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital. The campaign ended Sept. 30.
Ryan and Megan Southall, Atticus’ parents, have endured a roller-coaster ride of experiences since the 2015 pool party. Both of their boys, Carson (then 5) and Atticus (then 4), had gone through swim lessons, so they felt confident in their abilities to navigate the water. Something went wrong, however, and Ryan Southall found himself administering CPR in attempts to save his son’s life. Atticus spent more than three weeks in OLOL Children’s Hospital and later made a full recovery.
His mother said they allowed Atticus to serve as the 2018 Champion to help other children and give back to the organization that did so much in his road to recovery. “The hospital has done so much for us, it was the least we could do to give back," Megan Southall said.
“It helps put a face to the story,” she said. “Sometimes when we hear about children in the hospital, we are so detached from the reality of it that it is difficult to believe that these are actual children with real families and real stories.”
Atticus is animated about this life in Zachary and excited about attending Rollins Place Elementary. “It’s like first grade and second grade are in the same school,” he said. “Every grade (school) we move up to now has two grades in it.”
Ryan Southall said the energy and excitement is a lasting testimony to how far his son has gone, but he also notes that the entire family has a strong history with the Children’s Miracle Network. He and his wife were the winners of the 2010 Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital Miracle Mansion Giveaway. The couple, both high school teachers, won the Miracle Mansion when they were just starting their family and had a seven-month-old baby, now big brother Carson. Coming full circle with all those experiences feels great, Ryan Southall said. “We felt very humble by winning the house and that was eight years ago, but we never thought we would have to actually use the hospital.
“We had to use the services in 2015 when we were there for about three and a half weeks,” he said. “Afterwards, he made a pretty quick recovery and got weened off his meds in the first month or two, and it seemed like that it never happened. He was back to being the same little boy.”
The Southalls are thankful that Atticus is a regular student, and they feel glad to help out the hospital in many ways including serving the Parent Advisory Council for the past three years. “We’ve looked at some of the data about chances of survival after near-drowning incidences, and we know that he’s special because he’s 100 percent Atticus still and a great little kid,” Ryan Southall said.