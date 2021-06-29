London Joseph came across a "Bad Seed" — a real “baaaad seed” — in the first grade and it turned into something good. London, who developed a love for writing and recalled that "Bad Seed" was one of her favorite books, was one of about 80 students who completed the Books for Bikes Challenge and earned new bikes.
A celebration gauntlet with music and balloons honored students Wednesday, June 23, as they drove through Rollins Place Elementary. Volunteers with the school and business sponsors helped each child pick out a bike and pose for a red carpet of sorts leading to a photo opportunity.
School librarian Kristy Gilpin said the 4 Million-Minute Reading Challenge, an initiative to bolster reading skills and scholastic development, required only an average of 30 minutes of reading a day for each child.
Ozark Insurance owner Kyle Watson started the effort shortly after he and his family moved to Zachary few years ago. His wife Kristi Watson and the Ozark family are instrumental in the process and were on hand for the celebration with the co-sponsors Ricky McDavid with Cypress Title of Zachary and Lizzie Benzar of The Red Door Group.
Watson recalled that he thought his business peers would be good partners in the effort. “I called them and asked for help, and they didn’t hesitate,” Watson said. “I thought it was a good thing to get children to read and to get them on a bike and away from a Game Boy.”
Rollins Place was chosen because it was a familiar entry point for the staff at Ozark and focused on an important age for young readers. “I thought first and second grade was a good trial period cause they can read at that point. They are still developing skills,” Watson said. “I thought it was the perfect grades to start with.”