What a year it has been for Zachary sports with state and district 4-5A championships at the team and individual level.
The Broncos finished strong in the current District 4-5A configuration with championships in football, basketball, baseball and boys track.
The baseball team ended its run to another state title with a loss at Sulphur.
At the time of this writing, the girls and boys track teams were competing in the 5A state track championship at LSU.
On May 23, The Advocate will recognize top athletes and teams in the local area with the 36th Star of Stars Sport Awards ceremony at the L’Auberge Event Center. You guessed it — Zachary will be represented.
Two fall sport athletes were selected as Star of Stars. Junior Eli Holstein was selected for football after leading the Broncos to a 15-0 record and fourth 5A state title. The stats are quite impressive with 3,228 yards passing for 30 touchdowns and 518 rushing yards and 14 TDs.
Senior Caleb Ackman was selected for boys cross-country after being voted the Outstanding Runner on the All-Metro team and running the area’s top 3-mile time of 15 minutes and 10.1 seconds.
Moving to winter sports, senior Jalen Bolden was selected after leading the Broncos to their second straight 5-A state title. Bolden averaged 20 points, 10 rebounds and four assists per game.
Junior Jaydan Jackson was selected in powerlifting. Jackson won her second state championship and was named the outstanding lifter at the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Division 1 meet.
Zachary football coach David Brewerton, Dutchtown soccer coach Marcus Dyer and Scotlandville basketball coach Carlos Sample are the finalists for the boys Coach of the Year honor.
The Zachary High football team, Dutchtown soccer team and Madison Prep basketball team are finalists for the 2022 Boys Team of the Year honor.
Last year, Zachary's Chris Hilton was named the Boys Athlete of the Year based on his football and track and field prowess. This year, I would argue that Jayden Jackson’s performance in powerlifting and track and field (shot put and discus) make her an outstanding dual-sport candidate for Girls Athlete of the Year.
Join half of Zachary at the Star of Stars ceremony and hear three-time All-Pro defensive end and keynote speaker Cameron Jordan.
The red carpet experience begins at 5:30 p.m., with the ceremony beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at https://neworleans.boldtypetickets.com/events/119304990/the-advocates-star-of-star-sports-awards.