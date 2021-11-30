Farmers Market's Countdown to Christmas
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dec. 11, the Zachary Farmers Market will celebrate its annual Countdown to Christmas on Lee Street in downtown Zachary. Over 75 vendors will participate, offering a multitude of items for holiday gifting, holiday decor and holiday party foods. Santa will be ready to take pictures with everyone from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. There is no charge to take pictures but any donations received will go to the Zachary Food Pantry.
Zachary parade to roll Saturday
The Zachary Christmas parade is at 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 4. The theme is "Christmas Notes and Holiday Floats," featuring "The Songs of Christmas."
Report potholes in Baker
Call (225) 775-5584 and provide the location to get pothole repairs scheduled in December. The street name and block are the minimum location information required.
Mistletoe Market coming soon
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church is hosting its fourth annual Mistletoe Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 11-12 in the Parish Activity Center that faces Lee Street in Zachary. The building is also known as the “old church” and is close to the HugYourPeople Park.
In addition to local vendors, the Mistletoe Market will feature bring-your-own-camera pictures with Santa, free hot chocolate, coffee and Christmas cookies.
Over 20 local vendors will be selling bath and body products; blessings (house, car, etc.), car scents; cookies and cupcakes; crocheted items; custom Christmas decorations; cutting boards and other woodwork; epoxy tumblers and pens; fish fry mix; handmade fleece blankets; hand carved ink pens and wine bottle stoppers; handmade children’s clothes; handmade kitchen accessories (towels, microwave cozies, crocheted dish cloths, etc.); hot chocolate bombs; homemade jellies and jams; jewelry and accessories (some handmade); personalized T-shirts; religious items including rosaries; wineglasses; wreaths and more.
The Mistletoe Market is a two-day event, and on Saturday will be at the same time as the Zachary Farmers Market, which will be across the street.
For information, contact religioused@sjb-ola.org or (225) 654-5885 Monday through Wednesday.