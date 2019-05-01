Zachary officials have decided to keep open a curved section of East Central Avenue near La. 19 that had been slated for permanent closure.

The city in late January announced plans to block the curve, citing safety issues and an agreement it made with the company that owns nearby train tracks. Geaux Geaux Railroad requested the road closure in exchange for safety arms it installed about two years ago at a crossing that’s near Rollins Place Elementary School and the beginning of the curve.

The news made many residents unhappy. Some wrote comments on the city’s Facebook page expressing confusion about why the railroad company would ask the city to shut down the curve given that portion of East Central Avenue doesn’t cross the tracks. Others were upset they would no longer be able to use the curve as a bypass to La. 19 and would be forced to turn onto the highway from nearby Sunset Boulevard.

City public works personnel have reevaluated the area and determined the curve is safe to leave open, partly because of new stop signs that were recently added in the area, said Sharon Phillips, public information officer for the city. Among the city’s earlier safety concerns was the fact that it’s sometimes difficult to turn onto La. 19 from East Central Avenue.

“Traffic flow movement to Highway 19 has opened up tremendously” because of the sign changes, said public works director Chris Davezac.

Geaux Geaux Railroad is on board with the decision to keep the curve open, Phillips said.