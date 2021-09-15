Court Appointed Special Advocate children, already traumatized by abuse and neglect, face increased anxiety because of Hurricane Ida, a news release said. CASA is looking for people who can volunteer in spite of the storm and COVID-19.
Capital Area CASA Association has 60 abused children waiting for an advocate to speak for them, the release said.
The first step to becoming a CASA volunteer is to attend one of the following 30-minute virtual orientation sessions:
- Sept. 21 at 5 p.m.
- Sept. 29 at noon
- Oct. 5 at 3 p.m.
- Oct. 16 at 10 a.m.
- Oct. 18 at 5:30 p.m.
- Oct. 28 at 11:30 a.m.
- Nov. 2 at 2:30 p.m.
- Nov. 13 at 10 a.m.
- Nov. 17 at 3:30 p.m.
- Nov. 22 at 11 a.m.
- Nov. 30 at 12 p.m.
- Dec. 4 at 10 a.m.
- Dec. 7 at 12:30 p.m.
- Dec. 16 at 5 p.m.
- Dec. 20 at 10 a.m.
- Dec. 29 at 4:30 p.m.
CASA is accepting people into its next in-person volunteer training class and virtual classes will continue. To register for an orientation, volunteers can visit casabr.org and click on volunteer at the top or email volunteer@casabr.org with questions.