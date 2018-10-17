The art exhibit A Celebration of Friendship honors the life and interests of Zachary native Jeremy Lockett who died nearly a year ago on Oct. 20, 2017.
Lockett was a patron and participant of the arts. Friends in the local art community who contributed to the art exhibit held at the Zachary library include Billie Bourgeois, Kay Bailey, Libby Johnson, Heather Kenyon, Alec Cronvich, Diana Fuller, Shellie Fisher, Janel Ricca, Danielle Barnes, Jill Kaegler, Carolyn Brown and Michael Cascio.
The exhibit is free and open to the public and will run on the East and West galleries of the library through the end of October.