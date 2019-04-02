When Zachary High graduate Garrett Gustafson walks the floors of Lane Regional Medical Center he represents a return on investment made by the public school system and the business community.
Gustafson, however, isn't distracted by any accolades. He has one job: "To provide exceptional care service to every patient every time."
Gustafson was a special education student at Zachary High. Lifestyle, career and transitions training for students with special needs offered him a path to gainful employment and the ability to be a productive member of society thanks, in part, to employers like Lane who provide both an environment to learn and employment opportunities when graduates are ready to enter the workforce.
Michelle Foster, Gustafson's mother, explained the goals and expectations were well planned from the beginning of his freshman year. "When he first entered high school, they told us it would be a slow, but good, process, that would start at school and then move into community," she said.
The school's deliberate plans worked on both training and transitions. Gustafson learned to cook, clean and take care of himself. "We did get a lot of from the school," said Foster, a mother of three. "He's the neatest, most helpful kid I have."
Gustafson and other students from Zachary High were introduced to work at the hospital and other workplaces, but the hospital became a favorite location for him. After graduation, he applied for an opening in June 2018 and now he works in "Environmental Services eight hours a day, five days a week."
Sunny Gomila, a Zachary High special education and English I teacher, worked with Gustafson as his special education transition teacher and made the initial approach to the hospital after experiencing a similar partnership in Arkansas.
She communicated the need for on-site work experience for students with special needs to Allyson Bennett, staff development director at Lane. The two met and developed opportunities for the high school students within the hospital.
"Zachary High School students have been able to procure valuable life and work skills at Lane for nearly three years as part of their transition employment class," Gomila said.
An increase in confidence levels, social skills and job skills has been attributed to the impact made by several Lane employees like Bennett and Courtney Day, a nurse educator who took students under her wing and taught real-life job skills required for different jobs. Gomilia said Lane staff collaborated with different departments within the hospital in effort to provide many job duties for the students to perform.
Students spent time learning how to sort, file and organize in office settings, arranging and ordering items in a warehouse, and folding and sorting clothes in the laundry center. Gomila's students also learned valuable skills such as fire hydrant use, CPR and wound care.
The training helps students to gain job skills and develop aspirations and ambitions beyond their initial exposure. One student, Mariah Gradney, said she felt she was walking in her uncle's footsteps when stocking the warehouse at LRMC, but she also enjoys talking to people and was inspired while working at the Zachary Childhood Early Learning Center.
Gomila said Gradney's Individual Education Plan was adjusted to note that she worked well with the elderly and added exposure to child nutrition.
The hospital transition experience has also been a springboard to college opportunities. Senior Destin Ware logged valuable volunteers hours at the hospital and the experience helped him secure acceptance to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Life Program. Gomila is thrilled that Ware will be a ULL college student in the fall.
Gomila explained that graduation was a start, not a conclusion for Gustafson because his on-site training at Lane led a career opportunity. "Mrs. Michelle Shipe, director of Environmental Services, and Mr. Mike Bua, Environmental Services supervisor, employed Garrett Gustafson, a 2018 applied setting graduate, in a career where he could be successful and a true asset to their department," Gomilia said. "Everyone we have encountered at the hospital has exemplified hospitality at its finest. It is a true testament of human good and my students and I are beyond grateful."
Gustafson enjoys buying his own Transformers and food, but he feels its important to be align with goals of his new employer. "The mission statement is to provide exceptional health care service to every patient every time," he said, adding his advice to those coming after him: "make money and work eight hours a day five days a week."