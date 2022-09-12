The Zachary Hall of Fame Committee met to induct the 2022 class earlier this month.
The Hall of Fame, which honors Zachary High and former Northwestern High School (1955-1970) athletic greats, is being revamped with an annual selection of two nominees submitted from the public at large. This week, we'll take a look back on the career of first-ballot ZHS Hall of Famer Janie O’Connor.
When you think about the ZHS girl's track team dominance, O Connor’s name is scattered throughout the record books for sprints and sprint relays both indoor and outdoor. She was part of indoor state championship teams in 2015 and 2016, as well as outdoor state championship teams in 2014, 2015 and 2016.
During O’Connor’s freshman indoor season, she was a state champion in the 400-meter and was a member of the 4x200 and 4x400 state championship relay teams. In the spring of her freshman year, O’Connor won her first outdoor state championship in the 400-meter and was a member of the 4x200 state championship relay.
The following year, she expanded her individual title haul with indoor state championships in the 60-meter, 400-meter, and 4x200 relay during the indoor season, and in the spring, she was the state champion in the 100-meter and 400-meter.
As a ZHS junior competing in the indoor state championship, O’Connor won the 400-meter and was a member of the state champion 4x200 relay, both for the third straight year.
When the sun began to shine and the outdoor state championships rolled around, O’Connor repeated as champion in the 100-meter and 400-meter — her third straight — and also picked up her first distance state championship in the 200-meter and another 4x200 relay title.
Her time in the 400-meter set a class and composite state record.
In her senior season, she picked up state championships in both indoor and outdoor 4x200 relay and the outdoor 4x100 relay, in which the team set both a class and composite state record.
O'Conner's track coach, Chris Carrier, was effluent in his praise of the track star.
“Janie was one of the first young ladies to help put our girls track team on the map and was responsible in part for five of the seven indoor and outdoor state championships ZHS has won during my tenure," he said.
Not surprisingly O'Conner was recognized as All-State in track and field all four years she attended ZHS. She was selected as the Louisiana’s Gatorade Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year in 2016 and was named the Baton Rouge Advocate Athlete of the Year in 2017. She rounded out her high school track tenure by competing in the Youth Olympics in Nanjing, China.
After graduating from ZHS, she attended the University of Kentucky on an athletic scholarship where she competed for the Wildcats in the 60-meter, 100-meter, 200-meter, 400-meter and relays. She earned All-American honors on the 4x100 relay. She also was a frequent member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll and graduated in May 2021 with a degree in family science and a minor in criminal justice.
In addition to her athletic endeavors, O’Connor has volunteered and worked at the food bank, homeless shelters and Big Brother Big Sister organizations.
The ZHS Hall of Fame will recognize inductees in a ceremony at 6 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Zachary Athletic Complex. Both inductees will also be recognized during half-time of the ZHS-Scotlandville football game Oct. 14, and their names will be inscribed on the Walk of Honor sign in front of Zachary High School.
The second inductee will be announced next week.