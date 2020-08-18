Don’t forget to fill out the Census 2020 form
Door-to-door census employees are already out in communities in the area. If you would prefer to not answer a person at your door, respond on the internet or by phone soon.
On the internet, visit https://my2020census.gov/. By phone, English and Spanish operation hours are from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. every day. The English phone line for the 50 states and Washington, D.C. is (844) 330-2020. The Spanish line for the same area is (844) 468-2020. Visit the web or a library to find the phone numbers for the numerous other languages in which the Census is available.
A news release from the City of Baker says every person not counted in the census costs their state approximately $1,800 per year in lost federal funding, according to Census Bureau estimates.
A few of the many programs that distribute federal funds based on the census count include unemployment insurance, low-income home energy assistance, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the state Children’s Health Insurance Program, the federal Pell Grant program, the school breakfast program, the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children and the Community Development Block Grant entitlement program.
Lawmakers at all levels use statistics from the census to determine how to distribute money for transportation services including maintenance and construction of roads and bridges.
Louisiana’s self-response rate is 57.5% as of Aug. 13 compared to the national rate of 63.6%.
Zachary's rate is 69.1%. Baker is 64.6% and Central is 72.1%
Free coronavirus testing
The City of Baker has again partnered with Southeast Community Health Systems to provide free coronavirus testing from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 28 at Miracle Place Church parking lot, 2080 Main Street. As in previous testing, registration packets will be available for pickup at City Hall.
Registration packets need to be completed and returned to City Hall by noon Aug. 25. On-site registration will be available until 11 a.m.; however preregistration is highly encouraged.
Coronavirus tests available in East Baton Rouge
Ochsner Health is offering community testing to Louisiana residents ages 2 and older. Doctor’s orders are not required.
People coming for testing are required to bring a picture ID and insurance card, if applicable. There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test, and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status. Testing is available at the times listed or until all test kits have been used for the day. For questions about community testing, visit ochsner.org/testing.
Testing schedules and/or locations are subject to change.
MLK Community Center, 4000 Gus Young Ave., Baton Rouge
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19
Blackwater United Methodist Church, 10000 Blackwater Road, Baker
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21
Reunion postponed
The Zachary High School Class of 2000 has postponed its reunion indefinitely. Changes to the football schedule and with state still in Phase 2 led planners to the decision. For people who have already purchased tickets, their tickets will remain good when the event is rescheduled. The venue is holding the deposit for the event. Visit www.facebook.com/zacharyhigh2000/ for details.
Parent-teacher group has new website
The Zachary Elementary PTO group, which works with the Zachary Early Learning Center, Northwestern Elementary, Rollins Place Elementary, Zachary Elementary and Copper Mill Elementary, has a new site that offers a directory, volunteer sign-up, sales and communication in one place.
Visit www.zacharyelementarypto.com to sign up for an account. Verify your email within two hours. Then purchase your membership level.
Membership levels are $10 for a Silver single student membership, $35 for a Gold family membership, and $50 for Platinum, which is the family membership plus a ZEPTO T-shirt.
T-shirts are on sale and must be preordered before Sept. 15.
What's going on?
We’d love to see photos and hear about activities that have happened recently or are planned. Share your information and photos at zachary@theadvocate.com.