Sharon Phillips, as the city’s public information officer, is often the one face and voice representing City Hall.
As she was called to accept the City of the Year Award, she lifted city officials, the Rotary Club, the Charity League, and all those attending the Chamber of Commerce Business Awards Banquet who represent the spirit of citizenship that she said made Zachary great.
Phillips has been in her role with the city since 2011, but the City of the Year honor reflects her civic and volunteer commitments. She is a longtime member of the Rotary Club, an international service organization, and took a big role, along with the Zachary Charity League, in establishing the HugYourPeople Park.
Her acceptance speech mentioned the Zachary Charity League, Zachary Rotary Club, The Zachary Kiwanis Club, The City of Zachary, Zachary Fire Department, Zachary Police Department, The Zachary Chamber of Commerce, Zachary Community Schools, The Zachary Food Pantry, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, The Beautification Board, and the Historical Board. “I really feel this award should be renamed “Citizens of the Year Award”, because without their help, these wonderful things we have accomplished as a team in our city would not be possible,” Phillips said.
“A person can work alone but when he works with his team, he celebrates it,” said Phillips, who has been in her current role with the city since 2011. “In order to celebrate being named Citizen of the Year, I felt it only appropriate to include my community team.”
The Zachary Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards banquet was held Thursday, Oct. 17, in the Historic Village. The change of venue highlighted the city’s historic building, gazebo and the mild fall temperatures. Tents, tables and lanterns were arranged around the village.
A notable honor is the Lifetime Achievement Award given to a business or organization that has made a significant contribution to the business community and area. Landmark Bank, with locations in Zachary, Greensburg and Clinton, was honored as the 2019 Lifetime Achievement recipient.
Landmark Bank was founded in 1897 with $15,000 from local investors who recognized the need for the small community to have its own bank. Zachary native Benjamin Cavin, the recipient of the chamber's first Young Businessperson award, is the bank CEO and president.
Cavin’s business strategy includes a strong focus on community involvement and leadership. He and his team are working parts of city government, boards, and charitable organization. “At Landmark Bank, we believe in service; to our families, our communities, and each other through our work,” he said.
The 2019 Business Award honorees are Zachary Animal Center, Small Business of the Year; Heather Prejean, Woman in Business Award; The Boot CrossFit, Emerging Business of the Year; Mary Landry, Community Volunteer of the Year; Hughes Mechanical Contractors, Business of the Year; Thomas Scott, Minority Enterprise of the Year; Will Peay, Young Professional of the Year; Zachary Charity League, Community Volunteer Group of the Year; Cajun Catch, Customer Service of the Year; Landmark Bank, Business Lifetime Achievement Award; Christy Turner, Zachary Chamber Ambassador of the Year; Premier Alloy Wheel Repair, Chamber Advocate of the Year; Sharon Phillips, Rotary Citizen of the Year; and Samantha Mancuso, Hannah Herring, and Benita Bacote, were all named Zachary Chamber Facebook Top Fans.