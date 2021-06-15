Hi Zachary, what's going on?
Back to school?
The first day of the 2021-22 school year in Zachary is Aug. 9. School orientations start with Zachary High School at the end of July and work their way through the younger grades. Watch zacharyschools.org and the individual school pages for important dates.
Take care of bench warrants from the court
People who have been notified they have a bench warrant against them must appear at Zachary City Court before Wednesday, June 23, pay a $75 recall fee, pay the misdemeanor costs, if applicable, or get a new court date. Contact Zachary City Court at (225) 654-0044 if more information is needed.
Emergency broadband benefit
A temporary Federal Communications Commission program can help households afford internet service during the pandemic. Contact your service provider to see if it is participating, or go to getemergencybroadband.org or print an application, complete it and mail it to Emergency Broadband Support Center, P.O. Box 7081, London, KY 40742. Call (833) 511-0311 or visit fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit for information about who qualifies.
Heritage Ranch announces dates for annual Gala
Heritage Ranch has announced the dates of its annual Gala fundraising event. It will kick off Sept. 10 with online giving opportunities and live videos streamed from the Ranch.
Visit www.hrbr.org/heritagegala2021 to purchase a raffle ticket for $20 to win a custom porch swing from The Corbel, sign up to host a Heritage Ranch Facebook campaign during Gala week, make a gift to the wishing wall or sign up to reserve a table to the event at Heritage Ranch.
The in-person event is Sept. 17 under the outdoor, covered arena. It will feature a cocktail hour, tours of the home, live music, food, drinks, a live auction, wishing wall, raffle and more. Also, attendees can try to outthrow Matt Flynn at the Throw with the Pro event.
Sponsorships range from $1,500-$7,500 and include a table for 10 guests. Due to limited space, no individual tickets will be sold. Call Vicki Ellis at (225) 938-1709 or email leah@hrbr.org today to reserve a table.