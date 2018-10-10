The Rev. Ashley Freemen, of St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church and Day School, has blessed many pets in his years in the pastorate, but he had to dig deep into his calling when Craytos, a bright orange corn snake, slithered next in line for a share of prayers and supplications.
Cats, dogs and nontraditional pets were brought to the Zachary Petsense on Saturday for the annual Blessing of the Animals that coincided with a dog adoption day sponsored by local rescue organization Must Luv Dogs.
St. Patrick’s pet blessings event and the rescue effort celebrated another common denominator when the Leese family, of Zachary, brought their dog Gracie to be blessed. Gracie, a Must Luv Dogs success story, was adopted a year earlier at the rescue group’s first dog adoption event when her “fur-ever family” participated in the pet blessings day.
Churches around the world hold similar events as they celebrate the feast day of the patron saint of animals, St. Francis of Assisi. In remembrance of Francis’ love for all creatures, animals are led to special ceremonies called the Blessing of the Animals, held on or near Oct. 4.
Cindy Shotwell, founder of Must Luv Dogs, said the group has been instrumental in rescuing scores of dogs and puppies in its first year of operation. In addition to adoption events, the group has also held animal safety and microchip clinics across the area.
A drawing was held after the pet blessings, and Kim Shively, of Ethel, won a pet bed and pet food.