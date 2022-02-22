Library closed Mardi Gras
All locations of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library will be closed Tuesday, March 1, for the Mardi Gras holiday. The Digital Library resources, e-books, downloads, and other information will be available 24/7 online in at www.ebrpl.com. A library card is needed to check out resources.
Festival season coming
The 2022 Baker Buffalo Festival is planned for April 14-16 at 3325 Main St., Baker. Events will be from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and include live music, rides, food, vendors, parade, 5K run/walk and a car show. Contact Dianne Clay at (225) 778-0300 for information on sponsorships or participation.
Apply for a nurse tech internship
Lane Regional Medical Center’s Nurse Tech Internship Program is designed to help student nurses transition from a senior level nursing student to a Registered Nurse.
Nurse Tech Interns will be paired with experienced RN preceptors for 6-weeks to increase knowledge and nursing skills needed to provide quality patient care. Interns are paid.
Applicants must be a senior level student within 12 months of graduation (graduating December 2022-May 2023); be in good academic standing and provide a letter of recommendation from a clinical nursing instructor; be able to attend orientation June 13; be able to work 36 hours a week for 6 weeks, June 13; and at the end of 6 weeks, must work a minimum of 12 hours a month until graduation
To apply, call Allyson Bennett at (225) 658-4263 or email abennett@lanermc.org.
EBR Master Gardeners Series to meet in Zachary
The East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Association will present talks on raised bed gardening with Louisiana Master Gardener Lyn Hakeem and native flowering shrubs by Louisiana Master Gardener Bob Dillemuth at 5:30 p.m., March 24 at the Zachary Branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 1900 Church St., Zachary. Call (225) 658-1850 for information. The talks are free, and open to the public. Seating is limited.
History Festival on the horizon
The Pride-Chaneyville Branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library is holding its annual History Festival on April 2. This year, the theme is "At Grandma's House," and it will focus on old-fashioned home economics. Watch for more information.
Bunny Hop planned
The first Zachary Rotary Club 1 mile fun run and 5k Bunny Hop is planned for April 2. Meet at 4432 Florida St., near the gazebo and old town hall in Zachary. Register online at runsignup.com/Race/LA/Zachary/ZacharyRotaryBunnyHop.
Zachary Downtown Live coming soon
The first show of the Zachary Downtown Live at the Gazebo Summer Series is the Florida Street Blowhards at 6:30 p.m. March 11 at the corner of Virginia and Florida streets. Food trucks, sno-balls and ice cream, beer and wine, and cotton candy will be available. The event is free, and attendees should being lawn chairs. Leave pets and ice chests at home.
Baker Citizen of the Year nominations sought
The Baker Inter-Club Council is accepting nominations for the 2021 Citizen of the Year Award.
The nominee must reside within the city limits of Baker or an unincorporated area of East Baton Rouge Parish; must have provided unselfish time/talents that improved the quality of life for the citizens of Baker for which he/she was not paid and does not fall within the scope of his/her job duties; and the actions should be from the calendar year 2021.
Nominations should be mailed to 3809 Epperson Street, Baker LA 70714, and received as of 5:30 p.m. March 4.
Voting by member clubs will be held in the Baker Branch Library at 6 p.m. March 7. Club dues must be paid before the beginning of the meeting. Clubs and organizations interested in joining the Inter-Club Council, should contact Vice President Doris Alexander at (225) 778-0141.
Baker City Court offers amnesty
The City Court of Baker, is providing an amnesty period in February to any Baker City Court defendant who has an outstanding bench warrant issued before Feb. 1. The bench warrant will be recalled without first paying the normal bench warrant recall fee.
The defendant will be given a new court date and additional time to come in to pay any outstanding fees. This amnesty program does not reduce outstanding fees, but the defendants will have time to pay any outstanding fees. The clerk's office will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:15 p.m. to assist defendants in recalling their bench warrant(s).