Teddy Fest blew into Zachary just like a clone of the blues. It was birthed in hard times and was a melodic reflection of the pain of COVID-19 and the economic side effects that might shutter the iconic music venue. Lloyd “Teddy” Johnson said he doesn’t know if things will get better but he knows things were “acknowledged.”
Johnson sat on the porch of the juke joint building where he was born and channeled a century of bluesmen who have gone broke before him because the blues is more of a feeling than a profitable business. “I don't even know whether the sun will rise in the morning, then I don't know what rules and regulations the government will come up with the making it more difficult to do what I'm already doing.
“It broke me, and I had to shut down for eight to 12 months,” he said. “The pandemic reduced us to just bare bones, but I still had to be here every day to keep people from breaking in and stealing everything. I would just sit out there on the front porch; a few people might come by that I knew and they had nothing to do, so we sit outside, talk and play checkers and stuff like that.”
Supporters and collaborators gathered June 11-13 for a three-day festival that they hoped would bolster the ailing juke joint. Locally known acts like the Chris Masterson Trio and big names like brothers Ray and Kenny Neal entertained crowds from an outside bandstand.
Johnson wasn’t shouting for joy, but he feels some aspect of the blues will remain when all is said and done. “The blues will exist in a broke down form because 99% of the people don't want to mess with it; nobody does,” he said. “It ain't got no money; they took the money out of it and you can make more money doing rock 'n' roll.”
Dixie Taylor, who performs under the name Dixie Rose, organized the event and was happy with the turnout although no official numbers were released. “Well, I see a lot of people haven't ever seen before,” Taylor said. “I think that once people come here, they're gonna come back.”
The lineup was diverse in both genre and age groups. The youngest performer, Chris Masterson, is one month shy of his 18th birthday and he admits that not long after taking up the guitar, he was bitten by the blues bug. “I started listening to John Mayer and John Mayer introduced me to Stevie Ray Vaughn and B.B. King,” he said. “If I truly want to learn the blues, I need to listen to the older cats, you know, that's when I started getting into Muddy Waters and B.B. King. And the main even funny thing, Eddie Van Halen as well.”
Masterson played the festival, but he is also committed to playing two to four times a week at Teddy's. "It's always interesting and I am looking to play a lot more,” he said. “I love music and I love being on stage.”
Fittingly, dark blue skies rolled in before the last three acts took the stage and the remaining fans crammed into the juke joint. Reminiscent of days gone by, the silver-tongued 75-year-old MC/DJ climbed into his glittering throne and did what he does best. Despite blue skies and rolling power outages, the show went on.